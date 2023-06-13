Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.90 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $23,469.60 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015636 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,983.32 or 1.00029869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02862843 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,567.52 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

