Joy Driscoll Durling Sells 3,100 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,100 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $201,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,146.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $203,757.60.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. 1,054,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

