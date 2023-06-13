Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.89. The company had a trading volume of 973,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.29. The company has a market capitalization of $415.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

