Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,846.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,320. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% in the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,314 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.