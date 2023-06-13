Joan M. Hilson Acquires 388 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) Director Joan M. Hilson purchased 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,932.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,932.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AAP traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,054,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 479,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

