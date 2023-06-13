JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $8.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.