Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,780 ($34.78) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BWY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,685 ($33.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.15) to GBX 2,330 ($29.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.79) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.41) to GBX 2,870 ($35.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,672.44 ($33.44).

Bellway Price Performance

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,190 ($27.40) on Tuesday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,572 ($19.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,339.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

