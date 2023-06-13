Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 484,843 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 484,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,979,000. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 0.3% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

LBRDK opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

