Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 113,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average of $138.54. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

