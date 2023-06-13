Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 706,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 485,714 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,634,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 98,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.04 million, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TPB. Benchmark began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek bought 5,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.