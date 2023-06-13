Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $13.45 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,514,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after buying an additional 1,207,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,082,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

