Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,200,000 KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,717,000. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 481,932 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $57,057.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,197.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $124,398. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

