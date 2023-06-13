Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,450,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.96% of INNOVATE at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VATE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in INNOVATE by 74,703,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,735,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,161 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INNOVATE by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,013,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 835,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in INNOVATE by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 553,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in INNOVATE in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get INNOVATE alerts:

INNOVATE Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of VATE opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. INNOVATE Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

INNOVATE Company Profile

INNOVATE ( NYSE:VATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.