Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

