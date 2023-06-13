JAT Capital Mgmt LP Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,279 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. Shopify accounts for about 1.4% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Shopify by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 150,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

