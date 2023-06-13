JAT Capital Mgmt LP Has $12.93 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,697 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 4.7% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.08% of Pinterest worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PINS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,582 shares of company stock worth $4,248,718. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

