JAT Capital Mgmt LP Acquires 281,102 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,102 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 13.0% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned 1.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $36,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,054 shares of company stock valued at $797,815 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of SEAS opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.97.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

