JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $164.99 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $164.99 million and $23.09 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

