James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.14

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 4964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JHX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

