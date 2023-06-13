Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JACK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

JACK traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.31. 287,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,166. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162 shares of company stock worth $393,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

