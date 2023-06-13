Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Itafos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MBCF remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Monday. Itafos has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.
Itafos Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itafos (MBCF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.