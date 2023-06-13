Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Itafos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBCF remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Monday. Itafos has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Itafos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

