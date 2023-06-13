iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.70

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.70 and last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 309521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.04.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYW. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

