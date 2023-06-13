iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.19. 12,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,710. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.84.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

