iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,526. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

