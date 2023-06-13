iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

QUAL stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $130.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,694 shares. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

