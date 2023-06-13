iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 209,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,632. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

