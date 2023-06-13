iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 4.3% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INDA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,901 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.