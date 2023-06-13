iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMAGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EEMA stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 89,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,994. The firm has a market cap of $586.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.3143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $543,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

