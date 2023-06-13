iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance
Shares of EEMA stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 89,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,994. The firm has a market cap of $586.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.3143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
