iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEMA stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. 89,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,994. The firm has a market cap of $586.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.3143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $543,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

