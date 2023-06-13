iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.85. 15,814,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,869,797. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

