iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.47

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.47 and last traded at $154.47, with a volume of 1497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.33.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $912.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 129,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,578 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

