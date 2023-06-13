iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 672,001 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

