iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 63.9% in May

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

