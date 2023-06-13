iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 63.9% in May

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
- DarioHealth is an AI-Powered Digital Therapeutics Play
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.