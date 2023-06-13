iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Featured Stories
