IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 38,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 84,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 23.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

