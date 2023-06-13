IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,316 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.06.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.95 on Monday, reaching $423.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,929,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $425.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

