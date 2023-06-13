IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,759,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,305,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,425,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,362 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

META stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,444,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average of $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several research firms recently commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.