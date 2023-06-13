IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $394.82. 38,871,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,557,191. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The firm has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a PE ratio of 201.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

