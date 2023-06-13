IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.79 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,000. Unity Software comprises approximately 2.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,551 shares of company stock worth $9,131,702. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

U traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. 14,019,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420,864. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.