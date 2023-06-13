IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 196.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 157.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.11.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.83. 150,343,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,165,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $791.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

