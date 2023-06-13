IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IEUR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 582,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,245. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

