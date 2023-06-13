IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,861,000 after buying an additional 299,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,876,000 after purchasing an additional 448,800 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. 3,704,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,765. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

