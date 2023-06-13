IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 280,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 190,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 77,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.74. 16,001,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,242,092. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

