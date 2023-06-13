IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.69. 14,901,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,025,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

