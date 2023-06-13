IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,989 shares of company stock worth $34,800,753. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,091. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

