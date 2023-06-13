iomart Group (LON:IOM) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of iomart Group stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 164.95 ($2.06). The stock had a trading volume of 45,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.03. The company has a market capitalization of £184.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,040.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.50).

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

