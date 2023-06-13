Investors Title to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.16. The firm has a market cap of $258.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Investors Title by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Investors Title by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.