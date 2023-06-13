Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 9,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 6,962 call options.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.11. 4,488,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.21. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

