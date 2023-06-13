Investors Buy Large Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 109,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the average daily volume of 74,225 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 63,477,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,806,162. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 382.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,347,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

