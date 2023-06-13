Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.03. 6,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $691,000.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

