Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.03. 6,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.96.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
