Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. 71,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,210. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 193,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.